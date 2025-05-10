'We need help': As hunger rises, food pantries face shortages and shrinking donations

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The cost of living continues to soar, and residents in South Palm Beach County are feeling the pinch more than ever.

From skyrocketing grocery prices to escalating housing costs, many community members have reached out to WPTV, expressing their financial strain and need for support.

Organizations like Restoration Bridge International (RBI) have emerged as a crucial resource for families in need.

Organizers for RBI reached out to WPTV’s Joel Lopez to shed light on their efforts to provide food assistance during an increasing demand and declining donations that the organization is currently facing.

A Rising Demand

RBI has reported a significant uptick in the number of individuals seeking assistance.

Their food drives, which rely heavily on donations from food retailers offloading quality products to make room for new shipments, have witnessed a surge in demand, while donations have unfortunately dwindled.

Jason Mandle, the executive director of RBI, indicated that the number of families served has more than doubled in just one year, rising from around 700 per food drive last year to over 1,500 today.

"Lines continue to grow," Mandle told WPTV. In fact, some clients have been arriving as early as 2 AM for distribution events that do not begin until 9 AM. "Our clients are working class individuals, individuals that are out in the community, contributing to society, trying to make a living, trying to support their family with budget constraints," said Mandle.

Community Collaboration

The partnership between RBI and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) plays a vital role in addressing community needs. PBSO’s community policing not only helps identify areas in dire need of assistance but also facilitates food distribution at events.

The warehouse space used by RBI for food storage is generously donated by PBSO, where RBI stores, and sort through food donations.

During an event on Thursday, RBI successfully served 1,092 individuals, distributing an impressive 9,420 pounds of food. Many attendees expressed heartfelt gratitude for the assistance. "Without this, I wouldn't know how to feed my son or my family," one parent shared, describing the experience as a blessing. An elderly woman echoed these sentiments, stating, "It's very helpful to all of us, especially senior citizens on limited incomes."

A Call for Support

Despite their best efforts, RBI faces challenges in meeting the growing demand for food assistance.

Mandle pointed out that recent cuts from the federal government have led to a decline in donations, straining their resources. "If you show up we're going to get you food as long as we have supplies and so we currently have a waiting list and the only thing holding us back to be honest is the money that it costs to add another food distribution and the donated product."

To continue serving the community, Mandle is reaching out for support. He urges local businesses and individuals to consider sponsoring events, volunteering time, or contributing food donations. "We definitely need more help if we want to be able to expand and make sure everyone receives services," he added.

How to Help and Receive Assistance

For those in need, RBI provides a calendar of upcoming food drives, ensuring access for everyone on a first-come, first-served basis. You can find more information about their events and how to volunteer or donate on their website: https://www.restorationbridge.com/events/