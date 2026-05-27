'We can't use our backyard anymore': Family spends thousands to shield property from daily golf ball barrage

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — For a family who lives near Boynton Beach, the danger outside their home is not hurricane season or South Florida storms — it is golf balls.

Residents living behind the Westchester Country Club golf course say stray shots have become a daily problem, damaging homes, breaking car windows and leaving some families afraid to even step into their own backyards.

WATCH BELOW: Golf balls rain down on Palm Beach County family's home daily

Golf balls rain down on Florida family's home daily

Underneath a tarp outside Joao Loyola's home sits shattered glass and a caved-in windshield — damage he says was caused by a golf ball that slammed into his car last week while it was parked outside his house.

"It was pretty bad before I cleaned it a little bit," Loyola said while uncovering the damage.

The tiny white golf ball responsible is now part of what Loyola says has become a growing collection found around his property.

Since moving to Florida, Loyola says he expected the heat, rain and hurricane season. What he did not expect was what he describes as "cloudy with a chance of golf balls."

"We can't use our backyard anymore, like we are even afraid to go outside," said his wife, Joana Jordao.

Loyola's backyard sits directly behind the Westchester Country Club golf course, west of Boynton Beach. He says for months, golf balls have been flying onto his property almost daily.

"I find like five golf balls in one day," Loyola said.

The family says the issue has escalated far beyond inconvenience.

Loyola says golf balls have damaged his fence, shattered his windshield and even struck his wife, leaving her bruised. Concerned for the safety of his family, especially his 18-month-old twins, he says he has spent thousands of dollars trying to protect his property.

"I put this 6-foot fence around the backyard, and that was not enough, and then I bought this net. I think (it is) 10 feet by 30 or 40, and still not enough," Loyola said.

Despite installing a 6-foot fence and a large protective net, Loyola says golf balls continue landing in his yard.

"I don't know what else I have to do," he said.

Neighbors who spoke with WPTV off camera say they are also dealing with damage from golf balls, including broken windows, damaged fencing and repeated impacts to their homes.

Walking through the neighborhood, golf balls can be seen scattered throughout several backyards.

Loyola believes the issue may stem from the design of a specific hole on the course.

"There is a curve, so when they hit straight, the ball doesn't make the curve, and it comes straight to our homes," he explained.

In an email response to Loyola, Westchester Country Club acknowledged his concerns and said the course predates the surrounding homes.

"Westchester Country Club has been in operation since 1990, well before the surrounding residential properties were developed," the response read in part.

The country club also stated it takes the matter seriously and plans to increase awareness among golfers and staff.

“We will make every effort to speak with golfers in this area and reinforce the importance of being mindful of adjacent properties,” the response continued. “This includes increased staff awareness and direct communication with the players to help minimize errant shots towards your yard, particularly during peak weekend play.”

But for Loyola, reminders to golfers are not enough.

"My biggest concern is my kids," he said.

WPTV also reached out to Westchester Country Club to ask whether additional modifications — including possible tee box adjustments, protective barriers or redesign efforts for the hole in question — are being considered to better protect nearby residents.

WPTV has not yet received an additional response.