PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Edward Kaplan and his wife recognized a crucial need in the Boca Raton community to expand the support available for individuals with special needs.

"We recognized the importance of offering them opportunities to spread their wings, to engage in activities outside their homes that they might not otherwise experience," Kaplan said.

WATCH BELOW: Annual event benefits special needs community

Walk 4 Friendship Boca celebrates individuals with special needs

To bring their vision to life, Kaplan and his wife approached their rabbi. That led to the establishment of the nonprofit Friendship House headed by Sholom Kessler.

"It's essential for us as a community to understand our role in fostering unity," Kessler said. "We are incomplete unless we all are included."

For several years now, Walk 4 Friendship Boca has celebrated individuals with special needs. Ari Cohen and his family have participated each year.

"It felt special because Ari was visible," Leah Cohen reflected.

For the Cohen family, Friendship House holds significant meaning.

"Friendship extends beyond home," Cohen said. "It's not just about companionship at events, it's about being friends everywhere."

Cohen observed the evolution of this event over the years, highlighting its importance to Friendship House.

"They've impacted enough lives to show the world that this is a safe space — a place where you will feel valued," Cohen said.

For the Kaplans, witnessing the growth of their initial idea is truly heartwarming.

"It brings tears to my eyes to see how wonderful it is for these young individuals to know that the entire community stands behind them," Kaplan said.

Friendship House utilizes its annual walk to raise funds that directly benefit the special needs community.