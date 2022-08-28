Rescue crews search for 2 missing fishermen in Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge

UNINCORPORATED PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Rescue crews are conducting a recovery operation in the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge in West Boca, just north of Broward County.

According to a spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, a search is underway after "two fishermen supposedly entered the water and did not surface."

No bodies have been recovered yet.

Coral Springs Fire Rescue and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue are assisting in the search.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.