Person dies after possible electrocution in Ocean Ridge

OCEAN RIDGE, Fla. — One person was killed in a possible electrocution in Ocean Ridge on Wednesday.

Boynton Beach police said fire rescue personnel responded to a report of smoke in the 5600 block of David Lane at about 10:50 a.m.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the victim stuck in a tree.

Firefighters spotted a live wire nearby and contacted Florida Power & Light to shut off electricity to the area.

After FPL confirmed the power was shut off, firefighters performed a high-angle rescue to reach the victim.

Police said the person, whose name has not been released, was confirmed dead at the scene.

The cause of death has not been released. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.

