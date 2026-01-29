Palm Beach Fire Rescue opens 51st station to expand coverage to western areas of county

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach Fire Rescue opened its 51st fire station on Thursday, bringing more emergency services to western areas of the county.

The new 17,987-square-foot facility on Lyons Road was designed to provide decades of service and includes 15 bunks, an 80-by-80-foot bay designed for efficient vehicle movement, cleaning and equipment access.

I spoke with Bob Unger, who sits on the fire advisory board. This board, made up of citizens, makes suggestions to fire officials about county needs. He says the station is strategically placed.

"You make a left, you're in Boynton. You make a right, you're in Delray," Bob Unger said. "Lots of development going on around here. And this fire station, with three pieces of equipment, and the amazing training our firefighters have in this county, it'll help make everybody safer."

The new fire station also features a time capsule that will be sealed this year and reopened in 50 years in 2076.