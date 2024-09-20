Palm Beach County detectives seek to identify woman's skeletal remains found last year near Boynton Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators are seeking to identify a woman's skeletal remains found last year in a wooded area west of Boynton Beach.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the unidentified human remains were discovered May 11, 2023, at 8307 South Military Trail.

Deemed an unsolved homicide, investigators said it appeared that the remains had been there for a long time.

The sheriff's office said they believe the remains are consistent with a white woman between the ages of 40 to 70 years old with a height of 5 feet to 5 feet 4 inches.

Clothing material found with the remains was a Gildan-brand gray tank-top shirt and black pants. No jewelry or personal items were located.

A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered in the case.

Anyone with information on identifying the woman is asked to contact Detective John Cogburn of the sheriff's office Cold Case Unit at (561) 688-4063 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-8477.

Below is a map of where the remains were found: