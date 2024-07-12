Palm Beach County deputy hospitalized after wreck in west Boynton Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Beach County deputy was injured and taken to the hospital Friday following a crash in west Boynton Beach.
Teri Barbera, a spokeswomen for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, said at least two vehicles were involved in the wreck at 11195 South Jog Road.
Barbera said the deputy was injured and taken a local hospital.
Photos from our WPTV News crew at the scene showed the front of a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office SUV smashed in and the airbag deployed, along with a second vehicle, a tan sedan, crashed up against a tree.
No other information has been released.