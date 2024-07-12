Palm Beach County deputy hospitalized after wreck in west Boynton Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Beach County deputy was injured and taken to the hospital Friday following a crash in west Boynton Beach.

Teri Barbera, a spokeswomen for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, said at least two vehicles were involved in the wreck at 11195 South Jog Road.

WPTV A crash involving a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office vehicle at 11195 South Jog Road in west Boynton Beach on July 12, 2024.

Barbera said the deputy was injured and taken a local hospital.

Photos from our WPTV News crew at the scene showed the front of a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office SUV smashed in and the airbag deployed, along with a second vehicle, a tan sedan, crashed up against a tree.

Seth Blackburn

No other information has been released.