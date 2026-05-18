Ocean Ridge mourns death of Commissioner David Hutchins

OCEAN RIDGE, Fla. — A town in Palm Beach County is mourning the loss of one of its commissioners.

Ocean Ridge announced on its Facebook page Monday that Commissioner David Hutchins has passed away.

"Commissioner Hutchins served our community with dedication, commitment, and a genuine desire to make a positive impact for our residents and the Town. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing and serving alongside Dave," the town said in a statement.

The town did not mention a cause of death.

Officials said they would share additional information as appropriate, but asked for privacy for his family at this time.

According to the town's website, Hutchins' term was scheduled to end in March 2029.