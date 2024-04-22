Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for double DUI manslaughter west of Boca Raton

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 36-year-old Boca Raton man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison in the manslaughter of two elderly New York residents and a woman critically injured when their vehicle was struck by his vehicle that ran a red light in 2023 west of Boca Raton.

Jamie Josue Gomez Escobedo pleaded guilty to two counts of DUI manslaughter and one count of driving under the influence on Tuesday. Circuit Court Judge Cymonie Rowe sentenced him to concurrent terms with a four-year minimum and the influence charge for five years.

The crash occurred about 10:30 a.m. Feb. 1, 2023, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 441 and Kimberly Road. The area was closed for about five hours.

Escobedo ran a red light in a 2016 Grand Cherokee Jeep traveling southbound in the outside lane of U.S. 441 approaching Kimberly, according to the crash report.

Arie Oberlender, 82, of North Woodmere, New York, was driving a 2021 Nissan Rogue westbound on Kimberly, attempting to go through the intersection with a green signal.

The Jeep collided with the Nissan.

Oberlender and Golda Oberlender, 79, were pronounced deceased at the scene. Frida Bros of Boca Raton was extricated by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and was taken to Delray Medical Center in critical condition.

