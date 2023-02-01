2 dead, 2 others hurt in crash near Boca Raton

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A two-vehicle wreck near Boca Raton Wednesday morning resulted in the deaths of two people, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The crash occurred at about 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of State Road 441 and Kimberly Road.

Crews said one vehicle was on its roof when they arrived at the scene.

One person was extricated from the overturned vehicle using the jaws of life and taken to a local trauma center.

Another victim in the crash was taken to a local hospital.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Officials said there will be traffic delays in the area "for some time."

The names of the victims have not been released.

Authorities have not released details on the cause of the wreck.