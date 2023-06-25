Watch Now
Jewish organization helps seniors get ready for hurricanes

About 950 bags filled with supplies
Ruth and Norman Rales Jewish Family Centers west of Boca Raton is helping seniors get ready for hurricanes ahead of any making their way to South Florida on June 25, 2023.
Posted at 3:54 PM, Jun 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-25 15:55:35-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A local organization is helping seniors get ready for hurricanes ahead of any of the storms making their way to South Florida.

Ruth and Norman Rales Jewish Family Centers west of Boca Raton distributed about 950 bags filled with hurricane supplies via a drive-thru event Sunday.

They also went out to some seniors who couldn't make it to the event.

Organization members say this is a way to make sure their community is storm ready.

They focus mostly on senior living in South Palm Beach County with family members living far away.

They say this is crucial for seniors' safety ahead of any storm and even after.

"We’re the family who’s going to be on the phone, who’s here and follow up with you and make sure they’re as best taken care of," Roger Leavy, a board member of the Rales Famly Centers, said. "If there’s a need we can try and find it. If there’s a need for a first responder, we’ve been know to put A and B together and call for that."

