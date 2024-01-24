House fire near Boca Raton affects 4 people including 2 children

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A fire tore through a home near Boca Raton on Monday, according to the Red Cross.

The agency said the fire occurred at a home located along Satinwood Drive in the Boca Lago neighborhood.

Pictures provided by the Red Cross showed substantial damage to a kitchen ceiling and another area of the home.

American Red Cross A fire tore through a home near Boca Raton on Jan. 22, 2024, according to the Red Cross.

Red Cross volunteers said they helped coordinate emergency aid to four people, including two children.

The Red Cross said their aid included emergency financial assistance, health and mental health services and one-on-one support to connect people to available recovery assistance,

The cause of the fire has not been released.