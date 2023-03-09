3 taken to hospital after house fire west of Boca Raton

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Three people have been taken to a hospital to be treated for burns after a house fire Thursday morning at a gated community near Boca Raton.

Chopper 5 was above the house on Eagle Run Drive, west of Boca Raton, shortly after the fire was extinguished.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said two of the three victims were seriously injured.

A view from Sky 10 showed a charred car in the driveway and scorch marks along the exterior of the home.

WPTV

It was not immediately known what caused the fire.