Former West Boca Raton HS football player thanks Delray Medical Center staff for saving his life

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A drive-by shooting 16 years ago forever changed the life of a West Boca Raton High School football player.

Kevin Lubin was shot multiple times just outside of his Delray Beach home in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving Day in 2007.

He recently reconnected with the staff at Delray Medical Center who saved his life.

"I heard a car, high acceleration, and I turned around, the car pulled up, the back door opened, when I looked, I looked at a man that had a ski mask and he pulled out the AK-47,” Lubin said describing the moment he was shot. "The barrel was touching my stomach."

Lubin recalled the night of Nov. 23, 2007, when he and two friends were injured in a drive-by shooting at about midnight just outside his home along Southwest Second Street in Delray Beach.

Kevin Lubin Kevin Lubin visited Delray Medical Center on Nov. 21, 2023, to thank them for saving his life 16 years ago and presented them with a letter of appreciation.

"Shot here (in the right arm). I got shot in the abdomen, and I also got shot here (in the left side), and this was the one that ended everything — the one on my leg," Lubin said. "In total, it was seven bullets they pulled out of me."

Lubin was taken to Delray Medical Center in critical condition. His leg injury ended his football career, and doctors only gave him a 10% chance of survival.

Sixteen years later, he returned to the hospital to thank those who saved him.

"People ask me, 'Why wait?' I tell people all the time things take time to get over it," Lubin said. "I may heal externally, but internally it's a healing process."

It's a healing journey he's still on.

"Being in a hospital was the easy part, getting shot was the easy part, believe it or not," Lubin said. "It was the fight that I had to do while being at the hospital, the recovery, the process. I had almost 30 surgeries."

While the nurses and doctors called him the miracle boy, he considers them his Thanksgiving miracle.

"I love y'all, thank you for all that you do, I thank God for blessing you guys with the skills and the ability not to only take care of a life but to save one as well," he said he a letter to the entire staff at Delray Medical Hospital.

Below is the full appreciation letter he wrote to the staff at Delray Medical Center: