Fire rips through mobile home near Boynton Beach

1 person taken to hospital
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue
One person was injured after a fire ripped through a single-wide trailer on Mockingbird Drive near Boynton Beach.
Mobile home fire near Boynton Beach, Feb. 13, 2022
Aftermath of mobile home fire near Boynton Beach, Feb. 13, 2022
Posted at 8:18 AM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 08:26:24-05

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — One person was taken to the hospital after a fast-moving fire destroyed a mobile home in southern Palm Beach County overnight.

Crews with the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to the blaze just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday on Mockingbird Drive near Boynton Beach.

First-arriving units reported heavy fire conditions when they arrived at the scene.

Firefighters were able to isolate the bedroom from the heavy smoke and fire conditions, successfully rescuing a trapped occupant.

Crews said they were also able to contain the fire to the home, preventing it from spreading to others in the neighborhood. One person was transported to a local trauma hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

