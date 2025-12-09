Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FDLE investigating deadly shooting involving off-duty PBSO deputy near Boynton Beach

Victim has been identified as 61-year-old Jean Joseph of Greenacres
A shooting involving an off-duty Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy occurred on Dec. 6, 2025, west of Boynton Beach in the Boynton Waters community.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is now investigating a deadly shooting that took place Saturday near Boynton Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO).

Shooting involving off-duty deputy investigated near Boynton Beach

Deputies were dispatched to the 9000 block of Water Course Way in the Boynton Waters community on Saturday evening for reports of an altercation. A man, identified as 61-year-old Jean Joseph of Greenacres, was discovered dead.

PBSO confirmed an off-duty deputy was involved in the shooting, and that they have been placed on paid administrative leave.

The investigation is ongoing.

