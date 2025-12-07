Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Off-duty deputy involved in deadly shooting near Boynton Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting involving an off-duty Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy occurred Saturday evening west of Boynton Beach.

Deputies were called to the 9000 block of Water Course Way at 5:21 p.m. for an altercation that led to gunfire in the Boynton Waters community, near Jog Road and Water Course Way.

Shooting involving off-duty deputy investigated near Boynton Beach

When they arrived, deputies found one man dead.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed the incident involved an off-duty deputy, who was not injured in the shooting.

The name of the person who was killed has not been released.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

