Off-duty deputy involved in deadly shooting near Boynton Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting involving an off-duty Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy occurred Saturday evening west of Boynton Beach.

Deputies were called to the 9000 block of Water Course Way at 5:21 p.m. for an altercation that led to gunfire in the Boynton Waters community, near Jog Road and Water Course Way.

When they arrived, deputies found one man dead.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed the incident involved an off-duty deputy, who was not injured in the shooting.

The name of the person who was killed has not been released.

The investigation is active and ongoing.