Fatal crash causes delays on Florida's Turnpike in southern Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A fatal multi-vehicle crash is causing major delays on Florida's Turnpike in southern Palm Beach County on Wednesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck happened just before 7 a.m. in the northbound lanes at mile marker 78, north of Glades Road in west Boca Raton.

All northbound lanes are closed, and drivers are getting around the crash by using the left shoulder of the Turnpike. There are also delays in the southbound lanes.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, backups extend for at least four miles to the Sawgrass Expressway in Broward County.

Images from a WPTV viewer showed at least three vehicles involved in the wreck, including a United Rentals truck.

Zach Parker A fatal crash closes all northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike at Glades Road in west Boca Raton, Nov. 23, 2022.

Traffic cameras in the area showed the foggy conditions drivers experienced just before 8 a.m. on their morning commute.

"Conditions are slowly starting to clear up, but some lingering patches of dense fog could still lead to dangerous driving conditions over the next few hours," the National Weather Service said on Twitter. "Remember to use extra caution while driving!"