Family of victim in west Delray Beach crash that killed 6 demands justice

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — There are no charges at this point for the 17-year-old driver involved in a crash that killed six people last week on U.S. Highway 441 west of Delray Beach.

Now the family of one of the victims from the crash is speaking to WPTV, saying they are waiting for justice as they grieve.

Speaking Creole, the husband of one of crash victims talked about his loss.

"He said that his wife left home. She have a daughter of 10. She left home, and his wife was fine, and she never reached back home," the husband said.

His 45-year-old wife, Mirlain Julceus, was driving a SUV along U.S. 441, west of Delray Beach, last Thursday night when the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said her vehicle was rear-ended by a car driven by a 17-year-old.

"She was really a happy person and she had a nickname of Mimi," Stephanie Julceus, Mirlain's sister, said.

Mirlain and her five occupants all died in the crash. PBSO said the striking car traveled at high rate of speed and there is a suspicion of alcohol or drugs. The boy’s father has disputed the PBSO's suspicions.

"I had a lot of young people I prosecuted," said Ellen Roberts, a former prosecutor in Palm Beach County.

Roberts said investigators are likely still processing blood tests and gathering information as the victims' families call for justice.

"You see such tragedy in these cases because, in reality, the defendant didn't mean to hurt anybody," Roberts said. "He did something incredibly stupid and irresponsible."

PBSO deputies said their investigation is still ongoing. Roberts said it can take time and if there are charges, it could be months if there is a trial.