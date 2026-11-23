PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — An EF-1 tornado that touched down in southern Palm Beach County left residents in west Boca Raton and west Delray Beach cleaning up damaged homes, downed trees and crushed vehicles after the storm tore through the area Saturday.

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado touched down along the Kings Point area. WPTV reporter Zitlali Solache spoke with residents who described how quickly conditions changed and how close some came to being caught in the storm.

EF-1 tornado with 102 mph winds hits southern Palm Beach County

Tornado leaves trail of damage in west Boca Raton

In west Boca Raton, WPTV found a massive uprooted tree that lifted concrete in a parking lot and fell onto three parked vehicles. Video shared with WPTV also showed intense winds as the tornado moved through the area.

At Boca Gardens, Thulio Dos Santos, 19, said he was walking home with his brother when he received an alert warning him to take shelter.

"After that, we started seeing the wind pick up and then the rain started going," Dos Santos said.

Dos Santos said he began running for safety as conditions deteriorated. During the storm, a branch struck him in the back of the head.

He described the experience as something out of a movie.

"Honestly, I'm grateful that nothing major happened," Dos Santos said. "I only got hit in the head, but everything is fine."

He also expressed relief that there were no deaths in his immediate area.

Resident loses only car after tree comes crashing down

For Alvaro Villa Correa, the storm left behind a different challenge.

His vehicle was among those crushed by a fallen tree in west Boca Raton.

"Honestly, I didn't realize just how powerful and dangerous a tornado could be," Villa Correa told WPTV.

He moved to Florida from Venezuela four years ago — unaware of tornado impacts. Villa Correa said he had stepped outside and was heading toward his car when the tornado struck. He did not make it to the vehicle before the tree came down.

"Fortunately, I didn't have time to make it to my car," he said in Spanish. "It's probably for the best, because I might not be here to tell the story."

Villa Correa said the vehicle was his only car and he is still making payments on it. He is now worried about how insurance will handle the loss and how he will get to work.

But amid that uncertainty, he said neighbors have already offered to help by giving him rides.

"I'm scared, surprised and amazed, all three at once," he said.

Damage extends into west Delray Beach

WPTV also documented storm damage at the Gleneagles community in west Delray Beach.

For residents accustomed to preparing for hurricanes, the tornado came as a shock.

Dos Santos said a tornado hitting so close to home was something he never expected.

"Crazy, because like 15 seconds did a lot of damage, but when I was there, it felt like a long time," he said.

For residents such as Villa Correa, the aftermath now means dealing with damaged property and unexpected expenses while also reflecting on how much worse the tornado could have been.

NWS: Tornado reached estimated 102 mph winds

The National Weather Service Miami confirmed the tornado was an EF-1 with estimated peak winds of 102 mph. The tornado traveled about 7.64 miles through southern Palm Beach County, reaching a maximum width of 500 yards, according to a preliminary damage survey released Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service said the tornado began around 6:04 p.m. Saturday in the Boca Gardens area and remained on the ground until about 6:31 p.m., eventually lifting as the storm moved over western Boynton Beach.

No injuries or fatalities were reported, according to the National Weather Service.

Robert Garcia, a warning coordination meteorologist with National Weather Service Miami, was among those who surveyed the tornado damage Sunday.

Survey crews found widespread tree damage along the tornado's path, along with occasional roof damage. Damage became more scattered toward the northern end of the surveyed area.

According to the National Weather Service, crews were unable to access some gated communities and relied in part on residents to learn about damage in those locations.

Meteorologists said the tornado developed after a cell merger and a surge in the storm's rear-flank downdraft allowed its rotating mesocyclone to reach the surface. The tornado eventually weakened and lifted into a visible funnel cloud as it moved over western Boynton Beach.

The National Weather Service said its findings are preliminary and could change following a final review of the event.

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