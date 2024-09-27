DUO OF THIEVES: Miami men arrested for stealing boats’ GPS in Boynton Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two men are behind bars after stealing $25,000 worth of GPS devices from boats in Boynton Beach.

Brian Lores and Nicolas Caprile, both from Miami, were in front of a Palm Beach County judge Friday morning.

According to court documents, police spotted a suspect vehicle, a Nissan, during an undercover mission.

The car was located in Boynton Beach, where police saw the two men driving through neighborhoods by the water.

They were first spotted by Woolbright Boulevard and Federal Highway.

They eventually got out of the car and started wandering around a home on North Road, where they targeted at least two boats.

According to court documents, they stole about $25,000 worth of GPS devices and left around $3,000 in damages in the process.

The two are facing charges of criminal mischief, burglary, crossing county lines to commit burglary and having the tools to do so.

They’re being held on a $30,000 bond.