Driver hospitalized after road-rage shooting on Florida's Turnpike in western Boca Raton

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A driver was hospitalized at Delray Medical Center after a road-rage shooting on Florida's Turnpike in western Boca Raton, Florida Highway Patrol said Saturday.

At 7:56 p.m. Friday, FHP was notified about a shooting along Florida’s Turnpike near Lake Worth Road in Palm Beach County. Seventeen minutes later, troopers found the victim in a vehicle stopped near the overpass of Yamato Road at approximately Mile Mark 76.

Three occupants in the victim’s vehicle provided sworn recorded interviews in Spanish, FHP said.

They said they were passing the West Palm Beach Service Plaza when the vehicle tried to merge into their travel lane. The suspect pulled along the passenger side and fired several rounds into their vehicle.

The driver was struck in the abdomen and required surgery though no organs were punctured by the projectile, FHP said. The driver was in stable condition.

A description of the subject vehicle was obtained but no one has been arrested.

Palm Beach Fire Rescue initially reported to WPTV that one person had a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital.