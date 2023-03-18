Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach County

Actions

Fire personnel find person shot along Florida's Turnpike west of Boca Raton

Ambulance
Creative Commons 2.0
Andrew Malone
License: <a href="http://bit.ly/2JRgtDI" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-21a6-df00-ab7e-f1afae9b0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1634592663239,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000167-9433-d5da-a17f-97b70c470000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1634592663239,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000167-9433-d5da-a17f-97b70c470000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;url&quot;:&quot;http://bit.ly/2JRgtDI&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000017c-9550-dec2-a3fc-97fa97660001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;http://bit.ly/2JRgtDI&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000017c-9550-dec2-a3fc-97fa97660000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">http://bit.ly/2JRgtDI</a>
Ambulance
Posted at 11:12 PM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 23:20:33-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — One person was found shot along Florida's Turnpike at Glades Road in western Boca Raton, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said Friday night.

About 8 p.m., PBCFR united were dispatched for a reported shooting, the agency said in an email to WPTV.

Personnel found one patient with a gunshot wound, who was treated and transported to a local trauma center by ground.

The fire agency turned the scene over to Florida Highway Patrol for further information.

No other details were available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7