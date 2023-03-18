Fire personnel find person shot along Florida's Turnpike west of Boca Raton

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — One person was found shot along Florida's Turnpike at Glades Road in western Boca Raton, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said Friday night.

About 8 p.m., PBCFR united were dispatched for a reported shooting, the agency said in an email to WPTV.

Personnel found one patient with a gunshot wound, who was treated and transported to a local trauma center by ground.

The fire agency turned the scene over to Florida Highway Patrol for further information.

No other details were available.