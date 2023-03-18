Fire personnel find person shot along Florida's Turnpike west of Boca Raton

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — One person was found shot along Florida's Turnpike at Glades Road in western Boca Raton, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said Friday night.
About 8 p.m., PBCFR united were dispatched for a reported shooting, the agency said in an email to WPTV.
Personnel found one patient with a gunshot wound, who was treated and transported to a local trauma center by ground.
The fire agency turned the scene over to Florida Highway Patrol for further information.
No other details were available.