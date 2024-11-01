Body pulled from car after vehicle found in southern Palm Beach County canal

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A person was found dead Friday in a waterway in southern Palm Beach County, rescue officials said.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the 9200 block of Southwest Third Street west of Boca Raton at 12:34 p.m. for a report of a car in a canal.

When they arrived, crews found an upside-down vehicle in the waterway.

Fire Rescue said it is unknown how long the car had been in the water.

Rescue divers went into the canal and removed one person from the vehicle, who was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Officials said the divers also searched the car's surrounding area and found no other people.

The name of the victim has not been released.

No other details were immediately available.