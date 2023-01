PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body found in a canal near Boca Raton on Saturday.

The person's body was discovered near the Village Of Boca Barwood.

The death was not a result of a homicide, sheriff's office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said Sunday.

Investigators said it could take a while before they are able to identify the body.