Body found in canal at Boca Bridges community

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body believed to be of a grounds worker was found Wednesday in a canal at the Boca Bridges community west of Boca Raton.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said a John Deere Gator ATV was found Monday in a canal in the Chianti Classico subdivision of the community. Barbera said workers pulled the ATV out of the water but the landscaper was nowhere to be found. He was reported missing the next day.

A body believed to be of the missing man was found Wednesday floating in the area where the ATV was located.

"It appears that the Gator may have rolled backwards over the employee prior to the others arriving," Barbera said. "Items in the Gator were consistent with the decedent being the employee."

The victim's identity has not been released.