Boca Raton teen killed in high-speed motorcycle crash

Ramona Benedetic dies after vehicle hits tree
Posted at 12:24 PM, Nov 06, 2023
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A young Boca Raton woman was killed Sunday night after crashing a motorcycle into a tree, deputies said.

A crash report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Ramona Benedetic, 18, was riding a Kawasaki Ninja near the intersection of Yamato and Lyons roads at about 11:30 p.m.

Benedetic was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed on Yamato Road, west of Lyons Road, the report said.

For unknown reasons, the motorcycle went off the road, hit the median and struck a large tree.

Benedetic was ejected from the motorcycle and came to final rest about 10 feet from the motorcycle.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue pronounced her dead at the scene.

