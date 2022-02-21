Watch
Accountant for Madoff victims calls Sondra Wiener's death a 'sad chapter'

Disgraced financier Bernard Madoff leaves U.S. District Court in Manhattan after a bail hearing in New York, Monday, Jan. 5, 2009. Madoff, the financier who pleaded guilty to orchestrating the largest Ponzi scheme in history, died early Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in a federal prison, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
Bernie Madoff
Posted at 4:42 PM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 16:42:18-05

Tragedy has struck the family of the late Bernie Madoff. The sister of the Ponzi scheme artist — along with her husband — have been found dead in a Palm Beach County home.

Palm Beach County deputies said 87-year-old Sondra Wiener and a 90-year-old man were found unresponsive with gunshot wounds Thursday afternoon inside the Valencia Lakes community in west Boynton Beach.

"I think it's pretty much ended now. Another sad chapter in it but its done," said retired accountant Richard Rampell.

Rampell worked with six of Madoff’s victims

"They were embarrassed by it frankly. A couple of the people who are pretty sophisticated people, financial people, lost a lot of money," Rampell said.

Wiener was the sister of Madoff, who pleaded guilty in 2009 to running a $65 billion Ponzi scheme.

Wiener is reported to have invested in her brother’s scheme, allegedly receiving around $1.7 dollars of other people’s money before losing millions.

"You know he had two sons, one committed suicide, the other died of cancer. I don't know what happened to his wife Ruth. I've heard that she still lives in the area around here, but she's sort of gone into hiding, she's humiliated," Rampell said.

The investigation is still ongoing.

