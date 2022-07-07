GULF STREAM, Fla. — Authorities are searching for two people after a possible migrant smuggling investigation in Palm Beach County.

Police say eight migrants, including an 85-year-old woman, arrived by boat on Thursday at around 3 a.m. along Gulf Stream beach.

The vessel washed up behind the El Cortijo Condominiums along North Ocean Boulevard.

6 migrants detained, 2 missing after boat comes ashore in Gulf Stream

Six migrants were detained and turned over to border patrol, while the search continues for the other two.

Border patrol says the migrants were of mixed nationalities, including Dominican Republic, Haiti and Brazil but traveled from the Bahamas.