2 people injured after car crashes into house west of Boca Raton

Posted at 7:19 PM, Jul 28, 2022
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla.  — Two people are injured after a car crashed into a house in western Boca Raton Thursday afternoon.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the crash occurred about 5:35 p.m.

Two patients were taken to a hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

