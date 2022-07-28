2 people injured after car crashes into house west of Boca Raton

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are injured after a car crashed into a house in western Boca Raton Thursday afternoon.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the crash occurred about 5:35 p.m.
Two patients were taken to a hospital. Their conditions are unknown.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
