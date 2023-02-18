Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach County

Actions

1 dead, 1 hurt after vehicle crashes into building at Kings Point near Delray Beach

Car caught fire after wreck, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue
Crash generic
Copyright Associated Press
AP GraphicsBank
Crash generic
Posted at 7:19 PM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 19:38:24-05

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — One person was killed and another was injured Friday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into a building and caught fire in southern Palm Beach County, fire rescue officials said.

The wreck occurred at about 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of Brittany Place and Brittany Lane in the Kings Point community.

When crews arrived, they found a car had hit a building and was on fire.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue officials said crews quickly extinguished the car fire and checked the interior of the building to ensure the fire did not spread.

One victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries. Another person was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

A building inspector, as well as Florida Power and Light, were dispatched to the scene to assess the damage.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7