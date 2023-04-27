Strong storms down trees, produce multiple reports of hail in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Strong storms uprooted trees and produced hail in multiple locations of Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast on Wednesday afternoon.

A large tree was felled by strong winds on 93rd Lane North in Jupiter Farms.

The homeowner estimated the tree was more than 30 years old.

The National Weather Service reported a 79 mph wind gust at a weather station in Port St. Lucie. There was also a wind gust of 85 mph reported on Sewall's Point in Martin County.

The St. Lucie Fire District said a downed tree hit an apartment located in the 1700 block of Canal Terrace in Fort Pierce. No one was hurt.

There have been multiple reports of hail in northern Palm Beach County including in Jupiter and Jupiter Farms.