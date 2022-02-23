Watch
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion N Palm Beach County

Actions

Precautionary boil water notice issued for some Riviera Beach residents

items.[0].image.alt
Pexels.com
Water main break prompts boil water notice
Posted at 10:22 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 22:22:34-05

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice is in effect for some residents in Riviera Beach beginning Tuesday.

According to the City of Riviera Beach, the notice has been issued due to a low-pressure valve.

The addresses affected by the boil water notice include Seabird Way: 2001, 2010, 2020, 2051 and 2107.

Affected residents must bring to a boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and washing dishes, or use bottled water as an alternative.

For more information, contact the Utility Special District at 561-845-4185 or 561-845-4187 or visit the city's website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hollani Davis 'WPTV The Ultimate Traffic Shortcut Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' 480x360

WPTV First Alert Traffic