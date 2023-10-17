Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion N Palm Beach County

Actions

Palm Beach Gardens man, 24, killed in wrong-way crash on Donald Ross Road

Alex Blanar's vehicle catches fire after crashing into guardrail, several trees
A 24-year-old man was killed driving the wrong way on Donald Ross Road, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Posted at 11:15 AM, Oct 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-17 11:15:25-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 24-year-old man was killed driving the wrong way on Donald Ross Road, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the driver, Alex Blanar of Palm Beach Gardens, was driving a 2023 Subaru Legacy westbound in the eastbound lanes at 3:14 a.m. Monday.

Blanar struck a guardrail in the 6200 block of Donald Ross Road, according to the incident report. The vehicle then crossed all lanes of travel, driving into the median.

The front of the Legacy then hit several trees, came to a stop and caught fire.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Blanar was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said drugs or alcohol were a factor in the wreck.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV Talk to an Anchor One on One

LET'S HEAR IT!