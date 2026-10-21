Palm Beach County opens bidding process for major changes at North County Airport

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — North Palm Beach County Airport could see some of its biggest changes in decades as county leaders explore proposals to help accommodate future growth.

A proposal that could bring new aviation facilities, runway improvements and emerging air mobility technology to the airport is now headed to a competitive bidding process after a lengthy debate among Palm Beach County commissioners.

WATCH BELOW: Major changes considered for North County Airport

Major changes considered for North County Airport

The discussion focused on a proposal from Jet Greene LLC, owned by developer Jeff Greene, to purchase 131 acres of county-owned land near the airport, develop a second private aviation facility and help fund future airport improvements. But instead of moving forward exclusively with that proposal, commissioners unanimously voted to open the opportunity to other developers and aviation companies.

"What Jet Green has brought to the table is a starting point," Commissioner Maria Marino said.

North County Airport, also known as F45, has been the subject of improvement discussions for years. The latest proposal called for a second private jet facility featuring hangars, fueling facilities, lounges and other aviation services while also supporting efforts to expand airport operations.

The proposal quickly attracted interest from other aviation companies.

"We just don't want the plane to take off without us," said Stephen Abrams of Ellison Partners, speaking on behalf of Sky Harbour.

Sky Harbour is one of several companies that appeared before commissioners expressing interest in competing for future development opportunities at the airport.

One of those voices came from LuftCar, a company focused on advanced air mobility and infrastructure for electric aircraft capable of vertical takeoff and landing.

"Yeah, we're welcoming a wide variety of proposals," said Taniel Koushakjian, a representative working with LuftCar.

They're in favor of the county starting a search for proposals. Unlike developers pursuing traditional aviation facilities, LuftCar says its role would be to build infrastructure that supports future transportation technologies.

"What LuftCar, my client, would like to see is the advancement of innovative technologies and the space to operate those programs," Koushakjian said.

Koushakjian said North County Airport is well-positioned to become a testing ground for that technology because it is smaller than President Donald J. Trump International Airport.

"It is a prime area for eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) and innovative technologies simply because it's a smaller airport," he said.

The company envisions infrastructure that could support electric aircraft that do not require traditional runways.

"The energy infrastructure, the platform, the storage, the fueling area, as well as the platform itself for vertical takeoff and landing," Koushakjian said when describing what such a facility would require.

He also pointed to increasing congestion in the region's airspace as one reason airport leaders are exploring future growth.

"I hear it's very congested and some people are experiencing flight delays because of the congested airspace, and that's why they're expanding the airport because we just need more space to accommodate that growth," he said.

Supporters of airport improvements have argued that expanding North County Airport could help ease pressure on Trump International Airport by creating more capacity for private aviation activity.

Airport officials, however, stressed the airport is not being expanded to attract commercial airline service. Instead, they described the discussion as part of long-term planning to avoid future congestion and accommodate continued growth in private and general aviation.

While aviation companies see opportunity, some nearby residents are watching the conversation closely.

Roberta Sorensen, who lives near the airport and under part of the flight path, said aircraft noise is not her biggest concern.

"Much more worried about the road. The traffic is really bad. The planes going over don't bother me at all," Sorensen said.

She's more concerned that airport growth could bring more vehicles to already busy roads.

"People are going to be coming out here to fly. So there'll be more traffic on the roads. The roads are bad now up here. They're just getting worse, and by the time they finish all this building they're doing out here, it's going to be terrible," she said.

Sorensen also hopes nearby residents remain part of the conversation.

"I think maybe the neighbors should be consulted because they've lived here a long time. I haven't," she said.

Commissioners ultimately chose not to move forward directly with Jet Green's proposal. Instead, they directed staff to begin developing a competitive solicitation process that would allow multiple developers and aviation companies to submit their visions for the future of North County Airport.

The move keeps the conversation alive while opening the door to a broader range of proposals that could shape the airport's future for decades to come.

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