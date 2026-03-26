PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Once a place for the Jupiter Farms community to meet and relax is coming back with a new owner.

Fabricant Farms, an ice cream shop, coffee shop and arcade all in one, is now under construction on Jupiter Farms Road at the former site of Taylor Farmhouse Cafe.

WPTV Anchor Mike Trim connected with new owner, Tyler Fabricant, who says the restaurant and new additions will create at least 40 new jobs.

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New restaurant concept taking over former Taylor Farmhouse site in Jupiter Farms

"It’s more than just a restaurant; this is a community place," Fabricant said. "The reason we bought it is we enjoyed so many fun times here when it used to be the Taylor Farmhouse Café that we just felt it imperative to bring it back. It’s such a fun place for the community. That’s what we say we don’t grow food here, we grow memories.”

The heavy work of replacing the property's septic system and creating 20 new parking spots is happening now. The restaurant hopes to be open close to Thanksgiving, with the ice cream shop and arcade to follow.

Taylor Farmhouse originally opened in 2018 but abruptly closed in 2023 after the owners entered into a partnership with Okeechobee Steakhouse.