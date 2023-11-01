Taylor Farmhouse Café shut down abruptly by operator Okeechobee Steakhouse

JUPITER FARMS, Fla. — Taylor Farmhouse Café, one of the only stand-alone restaurants in Jupiter Farms, was shut down abruptly by its current operator Okeechobee Steakhouse.

David Sabin, a representative for owner Ralph Lewis, told WPTV the last day of service for the restaurant was Saturday. The restaurant closed because of an "undisclosed preexisting defect with the property," Sabin said.

"The family that owns the property and operated Taylor Farmhouse for five years is confused and saddened by the announcement. ... At this time it is unknown the future plans for the restaurant," according to a statement. "The Taylor family is waiting to hear back from the tenant."

Christine Wishart, general manager of Okeechobee Steakhouse, said Prime Barbecue Catering Co. "will no longer be managing, operating or affiliated with Taylor Farmhouse effective Oct. 31, 2023."

The websiteof the restaurant at 16891 Jupiter Farms Road made no mention of the closing.

In July, the owner of Okeechobee Steakhouse announced the collaboration. The site reopened on July 24.

The name remained the same.

The restaurant didn't become a steakhouse with the menu mostly staying the same except for the addition of barbecue.

"You can kick back in shorts, T-shirt, cap, enjoy yourself. Kids can run around. It's not pretentious. We love the setting," Lewis told WPTV in July. "As I call it, barbecue and a great time in the pines here in Jupiter Farms."

Taylor Farmhouse Café added a liquor license, was open Sundays and served lunch on the weekends.

The restaurant was able to survive during the pandemic.

Several failed restaurants had been at the property.

The Okeechobee family of businesses are Okeechobee Steakhouse, Okeechobee Prime Seafood, Okeechobee Prime Barbecue, Okeechobee Prime Meat Market and Okeechobee Steakhouse catering, all in West Palm Beach.