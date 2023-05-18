Watch Now
Man shot along Northlake Boulevard in Lake Park

Victims suffers gunshot wound to torso
PBSO, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office vehicle
File photo of a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office cruiser.
Posted at 8:07 PM, May 17, 2023
LAKE PARK, Fla. — A person was taken to a hospital after they were shot in Lake Park on Wednesday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting took place at about 7:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of Northlake Boulevard.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the torso.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

The sheriff's office said detectives were headed to the scene to investigate the incident.

