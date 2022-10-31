Watch Now
Large truck crashes on Florida's Turnpike, blocking all southbound lanes in northern Palm Beach County

Wreck occurs between Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens
Truck crash on Turnpike, Oct. 31, 2022.
Posted at 12:49 PM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 13:04:09-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — There are heavy delays on Florida's Turnpike southbound in northern Palm Beach County after a large truck overturned on its side Monday.

The crash occurred just before noon between Jupiter and Palm Beach Gardens before mile marker 113.

Emergency vehicles are at the scene.

Southbound traffic is being detoured at the Indiantown Road exit.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt in the wreck.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

