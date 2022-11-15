Watch Now
Deputies investigate apparent shooting near Walmart in Lake Park

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says 1 taken to hospital after shooting call
Chopper 5 view of shooting investigation at Murphy USA gas station in parking lot of Walmart in Lake Park, Nov. 15, 2022
A view from Chopper 5 shows Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators surrounding a Murphy USA gas station in the Walmart parking lot, Nov. 15, 2022, in Lake Park, Fla.
Posted at 2:04 PM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 14:12:15-05

LAKE PARK, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating an apparent shooting outside a Walmart in Lake Park.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, paramedics were dispatched to a shooting call on Congress Avenue between Silver Beach Road and Park Avenue shortly after 10:30 a.m.

Rescuers said one person was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies haven't provided any information about the incident, but investigators had the intersection closed and seemed to concentrate their focus on the Murphy USA gas station in the Walmart parking lot.

No other information was immediately available.

