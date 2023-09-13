Kind Kitchen needs donations to expand, distribute meals

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — The nonprofit Kind Kitchen is packing meals to give to thousands of people in need for the Jewish new year Rosh Hashanah, which starts at sundown Friday.

The Kind Kitchen is the food donation branch of the Jewish Community Services Chabad of Palm Beach, and they're hoping to expand.

"We are hoping to build a larger kitchen, add more people to the list, add more food options," Leib Ezagui, the rabbi with Chabad of Palm Beach, said. "We unfortunately can't serve everyone with the current limitations. Food insecurity is becoming a bigger problem."

The Kind Kitchen said it feeds 3,200-plus people in Palm Beach County every month.

The nonprofit needs volunteers in the community to help deliver the meals, but also donations to help with expansion efforts.

"These are people that are homebound, they have no family, or they are out of jobs or have emotional issues, sick, elderly, all ages all over Palm Beach County," Chani Ezagui, the founder of the Kind Kitchen, said.

She said they already have food prepared for 620 people but expect to deliver 5,200-plus meals through the Jewish holidays.

The food will be distributed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for Rosh Hashanah, and for the next few weeks to meet the need.

"You will be so happy to know that every penny goes to feeding people," Chani Ezagui said. "This is a lifetime guarantee for us to feed people way into the future, what a blessing this would be."

The food packages say "Shana Tova," which means sweet new year as they're filled with healthy and sweet treats.

"They actually write us notes almost every single week and they call, and they are so so appreciative," Chani Ezagui said.

