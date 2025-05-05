Jupiter Creamery Farm offers summer camp opportunities for kids

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — School will be out for summer soon, and WPTV is connecting local families with ideas for unique and affordable summer camps.

One opportunity that WPTV morning anchor Ashley Glass just explored is located at the Jupiter Creamery Farm & Events in Jupiter Farms.

"I'd really like them to make that connection between the food and the animals they see and picking something and eating it fresh right off the bush," Suzie Dudas, who farms the 10-acre property, said.

Dudas explained that the nonprofit arm of Jupiter Creamery makes its summer camp programming possible.

At the camp, kids learn the responsibilities that come with a working farm. That includes how to safely handle and be near animals like cows, chickens and sheep, and also how to take care of a garden.

Dudas and her team make plenty of time for art projects and old-fashioned fun, too.

So, what do the kids like the best about the camp?

"I think it's a toss-up between playing in the tree-house or the slip-and-slide," Dudas said.

Click here and learn more about summer camp opportunities at Jupiter Creamery, along with their store hours where you can purchase eggs, milk and meat.