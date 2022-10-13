Watch Now
Heavy rains flood streets in Tequesta, Jupiter

Officials advise drivers to avoid multiple intersections
Flooding in Tequesta, Oct. 13, 2022
Tequesta Police Department
Flooding in Tequesta on Oct. 13, 2022.
Flooding in Tequesta, Oct. 13, 2022
Flooding in Tequesta, Oct. 13, 2022
Posted at 3:19 PM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 15:29:44-04

TEQUESTA, Fla. — Heavy downpours caused flooding in northern Palm Beach County on Thursday afternoon.

The Tequesta Police Department posted a picture on Facebook of flooding on U.S. 1.

Police said that the intersection of U.S. 1 at Beach Road along with the intersection of Old Dixie Highway and Bridge Road are currently closed due to severe flooding.

The police department said severe flooding was also occurring on Willow Road and urged drivers to use extreme caution.

The town of Jupiter posted on Twitter asking drivers to use caution this afternoon.

Drivers were also urged to avoid Alt. A1A at Eganfuskee Road, Cypress Drive at Riverside Drive and N. Old Dixie Highway at Eyeball Avenue.

Jupiter officials said the athletic fields at all town parks will be closed for the remainder of Thursday because of the heavy rain.

