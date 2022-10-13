Heavy rains flood streets in Tequesta, Jupiter

TEQUESTA, Fla. — Heavy downpours caused flooding in northern Palm Beach County on Thursday afternoon.

The Tequesta Police Department posted a picture on Facebook of flooding on U.S. 1.

Police said that the intersection of U.S. 1 at Beach Road along with the intersection of Old Dixie Highway and Bridge Road are currently closed due to severe flooding.

The police department said severe flooding was also occurring on Willow Road and urged drivers to use extreme caution.

The town of Jupiter posted on Twitter asking drivers to use caution this afternoon.

Drivers were also urged to avoid Alt. A1A at Eganfuskee Road, Cypress Drive at Riverside Drive and N. Old Dixie Highway at Eyeball Avenue.

⚠️ Use caution while driving on our roadways this afternoon. Due to heavy rainfall, flooding may occur in certain areas. Current flooding concerns. Please avoid these areas. US 1/Beach Rd, Alt. A1A/ Eganfuskee Rd, Cypress Dr./Riverside Dr, N. Old Dixie Hwy/ Eyeball Ave. pic.twitter.com/1dIVlKOSaU — Town of Jupiter (@TownofJupiter) October 13, 2022

Jupiter officials said the athletic fields at all town parks will be closed for the remainder of Thursday because of the heavy rain.