FPL installs underground power lines to make grid more storm-resistant

Florida Power &amp; Light
Posted at 11:41 AM, Feb 24, 2024
JUPITER FARMS, Fla. — Flower Power & Light crews are placing underground power lines in several Jupiter Farms neighborhoods as part of ongoing work to make the energy grid more storm-resistant.

It's part of FPL's Storm Secure Underground Program, which uses data from past hurricanes, vegetation-related service interruptions and other metrics to identify areas that would most benefit from underground power lines.

FPL worker lays underground power lines in Jupiter Farms area.

"While no energy grid is hurricane-proof, underground lines are more reliable than overhead power lines – performing about 50% better day-to-day and significantly better during severe weather, as well.” FPL spokesman Shawn Johnson said in a news release.

FPL has completed more than 400 of these neighborhoods' underground projects in our area, with plans to bring the benefits to many more customers in the future.

