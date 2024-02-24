FPL installs underground power lines to make grid more storm-resistant

JUPITER FARMS, Fla. — Flower Power & Light crews are placing underground power lines in several Jupiter Farms neighborhoods as part of ongoing work to make the energy grid more storm-resistant.

It's part of FPL's Storm Secure Underground Program, which uses data from past hurricanes, vegetation-related service interruptions and other metrics to identify areas that would most benefit from underground power lines.

Florida Power & Light FPL worker lays underground power lines in Jupiter Farms area.

"While no energy grid is hurricane-proof, underground lines are more reliable than overhead power lines – performing about 50% better day-to-day and significantly better during severe weather, as well.” FPL spokesman Shawn Johnson said in a news release.

FPL has completed more than 400 of these neighborhoods' underground projects in our area, with plans to bring the benefits to many more customers in the future.

