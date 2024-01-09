Dog dies after fire occurs at home in Jupiter Farms

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A house fire in northern Palm Beach County claimed a dog's life Tuesday, fire rescue officials said.

The fire occurred at about 1:40 p.m. at a home located in the 11000 block of 1576th Street North in Jupiter Farms.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said a caller to 911 reported seeing both smoke and flames.

When crews arrived they found flames and thick black smoke coming from the entire front porch and entryway of the building, extending to the roof.

Fire crews searched the premises but did not find any occupants, however, one dog was found dead inside the home.

There was a partial roof collapse of the home, and there were hurricane shutters on the rear-facing windows, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The homeowner was not at the residence when the fire started but returned while crews were at the scene.

The fire was extinguished by 2:30 p.m.

Investigators with Palm Beach County Rescue were looking into the cause of the blaze.