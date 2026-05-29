PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The proposed Calvary Church private school in Jupiter Farms has hit a hurdle after Palm Beach County's zoning board staff recommended denying the project.

WATCH:

County staff recommends denial of Calvary Church private school project

The staff issued a report recommending against the school proposal, citing concerns that the project doesn't fit with the surrounding area and fails to minimize negative impacts on the community. However, this is just a staff recommendation and will still be up for discussion with the zoning board and county commission.

Region N Palm Beach County Jupiter Farms residents split over proposed 980-student Christian school Mike Trim

As WPTV previously reported, Calvary Church wants to build a K-12 school for 980 students on an 18-acre site along Rocky Pines Road, just off Indiantown Road. The church has been part of the Jupiter Farms community since 2008, operating near the Publix shopping center.

The Jupiter Farms Residents Group, which has been fighting the proposal, expressed relief at the staff recommendation.

"We are grateful that staff recognize what our community has been saying from the beginning," a spokesperson told WPTV Anchor Mike Trim. "This project is simply too intense and incompatible with our rural neighborhood and infrastructure."

Palm Beach County Jupiter Farms residents divided over proposed K-12 Christian school Zitlali Solache

The Palm Beach County Zoning Board will discuss the project on June 4, and it is scheduled to go in front of the board of county commissioners on June 17 for a vote. Even if the zoning board denies approval of the project, the county commission could still vote in approval.

WPTV reached out to Calvary Church for comment and received this response:

"We’re in the middle of the process, which always includes countless rounds of back and forth for any project. We’re continuing to work with staff and obviously are a long way from anything definitive."