JUPITER FARMS, Fla. — A plan to build a large private school in Jupiter Farms has neighbors picking sides.

Calvary Church wants to construct a kindergarten through 12th-grade school for nearly 1,000 students on Rocky Pines Road, just off West Indiantown Road. But some residents worry the proposed school will destroy their community’s rural character.

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Jupiter Farms residents split over proposed 980-student Christian school

The church plans to build the school on 18.8 acres, housing about 75 students per grade, plus 60 teachers and staff. Dean Butters from Calvary Church says there's demand for Christian education in the area.

“We really feel like a Christian school in this community is demanded and we really want to supply it," Butters said.

Calvary has called Jupiter Farms home since 2008. Their main campus sits next to the Publix shopping center, but they're ready to expand up the road.

“Huge excitement and the church is not only requesting it, but they’re going to fund this project," Butters said. So they’re behind it, they’ve shown that, and we’re excited to keep moving through the process.”

He expects several local churches to send students to the new school.

But the Jupiter Farms Residents Group sees trouble ahead. Members worry the school is simply too big for their quiet, rural community.

“We’re very worried that it’s going to change the characteristics of Jupiter Farms forever and we need to protect what we have,” said Matthew Gitkin, who leads the residents' group.

Residents also worry about traffic impacts, and believe the school will draw students from outside Jupiter Farms, clogging West Indiantown Road with cars and buses.

"We're going to be left stranded out here, and that's what I worry about," Gitkin said.

A public meeting is scheduled for April 28 at 7 p.m. at Jupiter Farms Park pavilion.

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