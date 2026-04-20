Coffee and Cows: Palm Beach County event combines lattes with Highland cattle petting

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — An event held this month near West Palm Beach combined people's love for cows and coffee.

On April 11, coffee drinkers had a chance to enjoy their favorite latte while getting up close with six adorable Highland cows.

WATCH BELOW: Cows and coffee combine love of lattes and livestock

Cows and coffee combine love of lattes and livestock

The Easter-themed event gave attendees an hour to meet, pet and take photos with the "fluffiest cows around" while enjoying an iced latte.

The mashup was held at the 2 Little Chicks Coop farm located along 92nd Court N off of Northlake Boulevard.

The coffee was supplied by Whole Latte Monkeys' mobile coffee shop.