JUPITER FARMS, Fla. — A black bear sighting in a woman's backyard over the weekend is the talk of a Jupiter Farms community.

Home surveillance video showed a large bear climbing down a tree just feet from Belinda Eve Frausto's home around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, then running off into the woods.

Seconds later, Frausto's pet dog hurried into the backyard, curious about the new visitor.

WATCH VIDEO OF BEAR:

Black bear spotted in Jupiter Farms backyard

"Saw a black bear in our yard last night. Dogs chased it up a tree," Frausto wrote on Facebook. "Welcome to the farms!"

Frausto said she called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which said the bear was tagged — often done for population research — and the agency will follow it.

"Not that I mind seeing wild animals around us, but a bear is a little out of my comfort zone," Frausto wrote.

According to the FWC's South Bear Management Unit, bear activity and range in Palm Beach County is considered "rare."

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission FWC's South Bear Management Unit data, 2022.

In 2021, there were 5,726 bear-related calls in the South Bear Management Unit area, which includes Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Monroe, Collier, Lee, and Hendry counties.

According to the latest population estimate from the FWC, there were 1,040 black bears in that region in 2015.

Wildlife officials said bears are always searching for food, so secure your garbage, pet food, and birdseed.

To report a bear encounter, or if you find a sick, injured, or dead black bear, call FWC's Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-3922.